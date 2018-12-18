Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Deemed day-to-day
Panarin (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Panarin's owners can breath a sigh of relief, as the 27-year-old is evidently just dealing with a minor injury and shouldn't be sidelined for long. Another update on the Russian winger's status should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with New Jersey.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Out against Vegas•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Snaps five-game goal drought•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Continues to rack up helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Ends goal drought•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Elite playmaker struggling to snipe•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Practicing Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...