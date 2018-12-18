Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Deemed day-to-day

Panarin (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Panarin's owners can breath a sigh of relief, as the 27-year-old is evidently just dealing with a minor injury and shouldn't be sidelined for long. Another update on the Russian winger's status should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with New Jersey.

More News
Our Latest Stories