Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Dishes out three helpers in win
Panarin recorded three assists -- one on the power play -- with a shot on net and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
If there were any concerns that the transition to the Blue Jackets would hurt Panarin's offensive numbers, they were silenced for the time being with Friday's three-point showing. With consecutive 70-point campaigns on his resume and a top-line gig to start 2017-18, Panarin offers a high-floor, high-ceiling combo and is in position to have another strong fantasy season as a key cog for Columbus.
