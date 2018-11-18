Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Elite playmaker struggling to snipe
Panarin had three assists Saturday in a 4-1 victory over over Carolina.
Panarin has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 19 games, but his goal drought now stands at eight games. And the reality is that he has only tickled the twine in one game (two goals) in his last 14 games. Elite playmakers will always be valuable, but he'd be a fantasy stud if he could fire a few more goals.
