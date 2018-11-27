Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Ends goal drought
Panarin scored a goal and two assists in Monday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings.
He ended a 12-game goalless slump late in the first period on the power play, ripping a puck past Jimmy Howard from the top of the circle, but Panarin has remained productive even when not lighting the lamp and now has six goals and 26 points in 23 games. Given the strong chemistry he's showing with Pierre-Luc Dubois on the Jackets' top line, don't be surprised if Panarin goes on a goal-scoring tear now that he's got the drought off his back.
