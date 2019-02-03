Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Gets scare in loss to Blues
Panarin notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.
For a brief moment in the third period it looked like disaster had struck for the pending free agent, as he had to be helped off the ice after taking a puck off his knee, but Panarin didn't end up missing a shift and came back to spark what offense the Jackets had on the night. The Bread Man has racked up three straight multi-point performances and has a fantastic 11 goals and 25 points in his last 17 games, and if GM Jarmo Kekalainen does elect to pull the trigger on a deal before the trade deadline, he should have no shortage of suitors for Panarin's services.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Pots seventh goal in eight games•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Hears boos from home crowd•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Provides only offense in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Picks up two points in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Hot streak continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Seals victory in overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...