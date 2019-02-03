Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Gets scare in loss to Blues

Panarin notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

For a brief moment in the third period it looked like disaster had struck for the pending free agent, as he had to be helped off the ice after taking a puck off his knee, but Panarin didn't end up missing a shift and came back to spark what offense the Jackets had on the night. The Bread Man has racked up three straight multi-point performances and has a fantastic 11 goals and 25 points in his last 17 games, and if GM Jarmo Kekalainen does elect to pull the trigger on a deal before the trade deadline, he should have no shortage of suitors for Panarin's services.