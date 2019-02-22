Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Good to go Friday

Panarin (illness) will play against the Senators on Friday, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

This was expected to be the case after Panarin returned to practice Thursday. Still, it's worth keeping a close eye on Bread through Monday's trade deadline; there has been rampant speculation that the impact winger will be on the move, with his expiring contract being a major consideration for potential suitors.

More News
Our Latest Stories