Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Good to go

Panarin (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Devils, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Panarin missed Monday's game against Vegas due to a lower-body injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The Russian winger will return to his usual role skating on the Blue Jackets' first line and top power-play unit against New Jersey.

