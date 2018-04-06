Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Has fifth straight multi-point night Thursday
Panarin picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
He's now recorded multiple points in five straight games, piling up two goals and 13 points over that stretch and making Panarin one of the NHL's hottest players heading into the postseason.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Sets club record with three-point effort•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Plucks four apples in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Scorching stretch continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point effort in Tuesday's rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Records hat trick in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Adds two more helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...