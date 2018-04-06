Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Has fifth straight multi-point night Thursday

Panarin picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

He's now recorded multiple points in five straight games, piling up two goals and 13 points over that stretch and making Panarin one of the NHL's hottest players heading into the postseason.

