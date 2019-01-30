Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Hears boos from home crowd
Panarin notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.
Despite the fact that Panarin provided his usual jolt of offense, he heard a smattering of boos from the Columbus fans after his agent announced Monday that he wouldn't consider negotiating a new contract until after the season, prompting renewed chatter that the front office would have to trade him rather than risk losing him for no return as an unrestricted free agent. If Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen does elect to move Panarin before the trade deadline, he could get quite a haul for the 27-year-old, who now has 19 goals and 55 points through 47 games.
