Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Helps on final goal of victory
Panarin had the primary assist in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.
Panarin's assist meant little in an already-decided game but was a welcome sight to his fantasy owners. Panarin has settled into Ohio well and provides a strong option on the blue line for both the Blue Jackets and fantasy owners.
