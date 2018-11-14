Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Illness causes missed practice

Panarin missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Panarin appeared to be a step slower in Monday's game against the Stars, as he failed to get a shot on goal for just the second time all season. The Blue Jackets are bound to reevaluate the elite winger ahead of Thursday's home contest versus the Panthers.

