Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Illness causes missed practice
Panarin missed practice Wednesday due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Panarin appeared to be a step slower in Monday's game against the Stars, as he failed to get a shot on goal for just the second time all season. The Blue Jackets are bound to reevaluate the elite winger ahead of Thursday's home contest versus the Panthers.
