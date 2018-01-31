Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: In on both goals in loss to Wild
Panarin recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota.
This was the Russian's first multi-point showing in 11 games dating back to Dec. 29. His 13 goals and 28 assists have him slightly behind the 70-point pace of his first two seasons in the league with the Blackhawks, but fantasy owners should be wary of undervaluing Panarin. He's a heater away from catching up to the offensive pace of his first two seasons, and the high-volume shooter probably has positive regression ahead of his 9.3 shooting percentage.
