Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Keeps playoff point streak alive

Panarin had an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Boston in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Five games, six points. It's been business as usual for Panarin so far this postseason, as he continues producing at a high level for the Cinderella Blue Jackets. His assist Thursday gives him points in all five playoff games. Game 2 goes Saturday, and it's a good bet Panarin will find his way onto the scoresheet before the final buzzer sounds.