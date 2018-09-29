Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Leads Jackets to preseason win with four points

Panarin scored two goals and two assists in Friday's 7-6 preseason win over the Penguins.

He opened the scoring with the first two goals of the game inside the first six minutes, lighting the fuse on a barn burner, then chipped in two helpers in the second, including one on the power play. Panarin missed significant time this preseason nursing a neck injury, but it's clear he's more than ready for the regular season to begin.