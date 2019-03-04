Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Leads offense in loss
Panarin picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
The Jackets' offense isn't yet in sync since adding Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel at the trade deadline, but Panarin has continued to roll despite the roster turmoil around him, recording a goal and six points in the last five games. The 27-year-old winger has already banked his fourth straight 25-goal, 70-point campaign, and he needs just 10 points in the last 17 games to set a new career high.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Comes up big in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Sticking in Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Won't be moved without huge return•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Good to go Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Spotted at practice•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Status for Friday uncertain•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...