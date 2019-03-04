Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Leads offense in loss

Panarin picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

The Jackets' offense isn't yet in sync since adding Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel at the trade deadline, but Panarin has continued to roll despite the roster turmoil around him, recording a goal and six points in the last five games. The 27-year-old winger has already banked his fourth straight 25-goal, 70-point campaign, and he needs just 10 points in the last 17 games to set a new career high.