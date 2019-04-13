Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Makes impact in win
Panarin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.
His third-period goal was an absolute beauty, as Panarin finished of a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matt Duchene for his first tally of the postseason. Panarin and Columbus will take a shocking 2-0 series lead back home with them Sunday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Adds to career highs in finale•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Bread rises in playoff-clinching win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts four helpers in key win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Bags goal in lopsided win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Registers assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Collects assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...