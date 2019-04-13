Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Makes impact in win

Panarin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

His third-period goal was an absolute beauty, as Panarin finished of a tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matt Duchene for his first tally of the postseason. Panarin and Columbus will take a shocking 2-0 series lead back home with them Sunday.