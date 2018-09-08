Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: May be moved before season begins
General manager Jarmo Kekalainen wouldn't commit to Panarin being on the roster for the season opener against Detroit on Oct. 4, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Panarin has made it clear that he will not talk about a contract extension with the Blue Jackets and wants to tests free agency in July. When a talent like Panarin, who had at least 74 points in each of his first three seasons in the league, hits free agency, it'll spark a feeding frenzy that Columbus may not be able to keep up with. Panarin will make $6 million this season and is likely eyeing a double-digit salary on his next deal. Therefore, it is the Blue Jackets' best option to trade Panarin if they get a viable offer.
