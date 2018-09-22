Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Medically cleared, might play Sunday

Panarin (neck) has been medically cleared, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

The last remaining hurdle for Panarin is getting back into game action, which Portzline believes could happen as soon as Sunday against the Blues. Given that he seems ready to suit up for preseason contests, it looks like this injury will have no bearing on Panarin's production this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories