Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Mistakes prove costly in loss

Panarin picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins in Game 5.

It wasn't his best effort Saturday. Panarin's overhandling of the puck in the offensive zone and then his inability -- of lack of effort -- to get back on the back check directly led to two Bruins goals, including the winner. The Bread Man's game will be better in Game 6. It has to be or the Jackets will be on the golf course sooner rather than later.