Panarin scored a power-play goal, tacked on an even-strength assist and fired four shots on goal in Thursday's shootout loss to the Penguins.

Panarin had been held off the scoresheet in his three previous outings, but he got back on track in a big way against Pittsburgh. The first-line winger has eight goals and 30 points through 36 contests and is as reliable as they come in fantasy. He tends to go through some minor scoring droughts every now and then, but the sniper can explode on any given night and has racked up six multi-point games. Owning the 2016 Calder Trophy winner is a luxury in fantasy circles.