Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Not scoring at old rate
Panarin has 12 goals and 27 assists in 49 games this season.
Those aren't bad numbers,, but Panarin's scoring is down from his two seasons he spent with the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old had at least 30 goals in both his campaigns with Chicago, but he is unlikely to hit that mark this year. The reason for that? Panarin never had a shooting percentage lower than 14.7 with the Blackhawks, while the Russian's shooting percentage this year is only 8.8.
