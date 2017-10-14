Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Notches first goal as Blue Jacket
Panarin scored the game winner midway through the third period in Friday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers.
His first goal as a member of the Blue Jackets was a spectacular one, as Panarin took a pass from Seth Jones in his own end and went coast to coast before burying a snapshot past Henrik Lundqvist. The former Blackhawk added six shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger Friday, and he now has four points through four games with Columbus, providing his new club with the offensive spark they were expecting when they dealt for him in the offseason.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Dishes out three helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Suiting up for team debut Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Headed to Columbus•
-
Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Back in action•
-
Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Dealing with undisclosed ailment•
-
Blackhawks' Artemi Panarin: Seven goals in last seven games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...