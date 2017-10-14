Panarin scored the game winner midway through the third period in Friday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers.

His first goal as a member of the Blue Jackets was a spectacular one, as Panarin took a pass from Seth Jones in his own end and went coast to coast before burying a snapshot past Henrik Lundqvist. The former Blackhawk added six shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger Friday, and he now has four points through four games with Columbus, providing his new club with the offensive spark they were expecting when they dealt for him in the offseason.