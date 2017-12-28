Panarin scored twice in Wednesday's shootout loss to the Penguins.

Panarin had a multi-point effort against Pittsburgh before the holiday break and followed up with another impressive performance in the rematch Wednesday. The 26-year-old has now racked up 10 goals and 33 points through 38 contests on the season. Panarin is sporting a solid plus-6 rating and continues to produce offense at a terrific pace, making him a must-start whenever Columbus is in action.