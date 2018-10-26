Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: On career pace

Panarin set up three goals Thursday in a 7-4 victory over the Blues.

He already has 12 point (three goals, nine assists) in nine games, a pace that would put Panarin in uncharted territory by season' end. But keep in mind that under the gaudy total lies some inconsistency and that's the kind of challenge that can really hurt a daily player, including head-to-head. Panarin is too good to sit, but he has delivered 11 of those 12 points in just four games, with just one in the remaining five. That should even out, but it's worth monitoring.