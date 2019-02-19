Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Out against Montreal
Panarin won't play Tuesday against the Canadiens due to an illness, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Although Panarin won't be available Tuesday, he is traveling with the team, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Friday against the Senators. With the Bread Man under the weather, Anthony Duclair will likely draw into the lineup against Montreal.
