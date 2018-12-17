Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Out against Vegas
Panarin will miss Monday's game against the Golden Knights on Monday.
This news is surprising, and bad for fantasy owners. Panarin is one of the league's best offensive weapons, and this season has been no different. The 26-year-old has 34 points in 31 games. His next chance to play will be Thursday against the Devils. Anthony Duclair will be in the lineup Monday with the Bread Man on the sidelines.
