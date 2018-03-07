Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Picks up three points in Tuesday's win
Panarin scored a goal and two assists while adding five shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
His team-leading 21st goal of the season came just 16 seconds into the game. Panarin now has six goals and 12 points in his last nine games, and with the Jackets fighting for a playoff spot, the former Blackhawk is catching fire at just the right time.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Will play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Puts goal on board in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point night Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...