Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Picks up three points in Tuesday's win

Panarin scored a goal and two assists while adding five shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

His team-leading 21st goal of the season came just 16 seconds into the game. Panarin now has six goals and 12 points in his last nine games, and with the Jackets fighting for a playoff spot, the former Blackhawk is catching fire at just the right time.