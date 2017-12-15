Panarin recorded two assists and four shots during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

This was the third multi-point showing through the past seven contests for the Russian winger, and the offensive surge has gone to the tune of two goals, 10 assists and 22 shots. With positive regression likely still ahead of Panarin's 7.8 shooting percentage, it wouldn't be shocking to see him start piling up a few more tallies over the coming weeks.