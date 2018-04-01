Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Plucks four apples in OT loss
Pararin had four assists in Saturday's 5-4 OT loss to Vancouver.
Panarin is riding a three-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes seven assists. And he has 77 points in 79 games this season. Those 77 points equal Panarin's career mark set in 2015-16.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Scorching stretch continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point effort in Tuesday's rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Records hat trick in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Adds two more helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Picks up three points in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...