Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Plucks four apples in OT loss

Pararin had four assists in Saturday's 5-4 OT loss to Vancouver.

Panarin is riding a three-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes seven assists. And he has 77 points in 79 games this season. Those 77 points equal Panarin's career mark set in 2015-16.

