Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts another three-point night

Panarin scored a pair of goals, added an assist, recorded five shots on goal and posted a plus-4 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

This was his second three-point outing in the last four games and the eighth one this season. Panarin now has four goals and 10 points in seven games this month. At this rate, Panarin is on pace to post career bests in just about every offensive category. He has 24 goals, 64 points, a plus-16 rating and 146 shots on net in 55 games this season.