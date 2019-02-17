Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts another three-point night
Panarin scored a pair of goals, added an assist, recorded five shots on goal and posted a plus-4 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Blackhawks on Saturday.
This was his second three-point outing in the last four games and the eighth one this season. Panarin now has four goals and 10 points in seven games this month. At this rate, Panarin is on pace to post career bests in just about every offensive category. He has 24 goals, 64 points, a plus-16 rating and 146 shots on net in 55 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Continues hot streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Switches agents•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Gets scare in loss to Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Pots seventh goal in eight games•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Hears boos from home crowd•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Provides only offense in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...