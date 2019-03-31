Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts four helpers in key win
Panarin recorded four assists and a plus-4 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Predators on Saturday.
With the four-point night, Panarin clinched his second straight 80-point season, and he set a new career high in assists. There's only four games remaining, but if Panarin can stay hot and post three more goals, he would have his first 30-goal and 80-point campaign. He has 27 goals and 83 points with a plus-14 rating in 75 games.
