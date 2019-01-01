Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts plus-5 rating Monday

Panarin dished out two helpers and recorded a plus-5 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.

After scoring 82 points last season, Panarin hasn't missed a beat during the 2018-19 campaign. He's tallied 31 assists and 43 points in 37 games along with a plus-9 rating. The Russian winger has been a huge offensive threat since joining the NHL in 2015 and continues to prove it seemingly every night.