Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts plus-5 rating Monday
Panarin dished out two helpers and recorded a plus-5 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.
After scoring 82 points last season, Panarin hasn't missed a beat during the 2018-19 campaign. He's tallied 31 assists and 43 points in 37 games along with a plus-9 rating. The Russian winger has been a huge offensive threat since joining the NHL in 2015 and continues to prove it seemingly every night.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Collects two points•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Breaks out against Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Good to go•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Out against Vegas•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Snaps five-game goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...