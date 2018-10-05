Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts two points to open season

Panarin scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's win over Detroit. The goal was the game-winner.

And just like that, Panarin's season begins like last year's ended. He's the offensive focal point for the Blue Jackets, but his future in Columbus remains murky. A trade may be in his future, but his talent is elite. It will play anywhere.

