Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts two points to open season
Panarin scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's win over Detroit. The goal was the game-winner.
And just like that, Panarin's season begins like last year's ended. He's the offensive focal point for the Blue Jackets, but his future in Columbus remains murky. A trade may be in his future, but his talent is elite. It will play anywhere.
