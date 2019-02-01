Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Pots seventh goal in eight games
Panarin recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Panarin reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth consecutive season to start his career, with seven of those markers coming in his past eight games. The price will be steep for any team that wants to pry the pending free agent away from a Columbus team that still finds itself in playoff position despite a recent skid, but Panarin's fantasy owners needn't worry about that, as he should produce at a high level in any situation.
