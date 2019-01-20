Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Provides only offense in loss

Panarin scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

His tally early in the second period got the jackets within a goal, but the team couldn't solve Devan Dubnyk after that. Panarin now has a scintillating 10 goals and 19 points in his last 14 games, and Columbus has to hope he doesn't cool down over the All-Star break -- the team won't play again until Jan. 29.