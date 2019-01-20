Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Provides only offense in loss
Panarin scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.
His tally early in the second period got the jackets within a goal, but the team couldn't solve Devan Dubnyk after that. Panarin now has a scintillating 10 goals and 19 points in his last 14 games, and Columbus has to hope he doesn't cool down over the All-Star break -- the team won't play again until Jan. 29.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Picks up two points in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Hot streak continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Seals victory in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts plus-5 rating Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Collects two points•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Breaks out against Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...