Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Puts goal on board in loss

Panarin found the back of the net in Sunday's 5-2 home loss to the Penguins.

Panarin anticipated a slick lateral feed from Cam Atkinson on the rush to get the cannon booming. The 2016 Calder Trophy winner seems to be buying into coach John Tortorella's up-tempo coaching style, having accumulated 16 goals and 31 assists through 59 games, assuaging concerns that the ex-Blackhawk would be taking a big step back without Patrick Kane helping the cause.