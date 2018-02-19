Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Puts goal on board in loss
Panarin found the back of the net in Sunday's 5-2 home loss to the Penguins.
Panarin anticipated a slick lateral feed from Cam Atkinson on the rush to get the cannon booming. The 2016 Calder Trophy winner seems to be buying into coach John Tortorella's up-tempo coaching style, having accumulated 16 goals and 31 assists through 59 games, assuaging concerns that the ex-Blackhawk would be taking a big step back without Patrick Kane helping the cause.
