Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Questionable for Thursday
Panarin (undisclosed) was not on the ice for morning skate, calling into question his availability for Thursday night's road game against the Flyers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The same goes for Josh Anderson, according to Portzline. If those players sit out this next contest, it could cause Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella scrambling to rearrange the top-six and No. 1 power-play units. If you're depending on them, check back closer to warmups. This game has a scheduled start time of 7:00 p.m. ET.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Puts goal on board in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point night Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: In on both goals in loss to Wild•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Not scoring at old rate•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Scores winning goal in overtime•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Notches two goals against Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...