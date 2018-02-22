Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Questionable for Thursday

Panarin (undisclosed) was not on the ice for morning skate, calling into question his availability for Thursday night's road game against the Flyers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The same goes for Josh Anderson, according to Portzline. If those players sit out this next contest, it could cause Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella scrambling to rearrange the top-six and No. 1 power-play units. If you're depending on them, check back closer to warmups. This game has a scheduled start time of 7:00 p.m. ET.