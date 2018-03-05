Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Reaches 20-goal mark

Panarin scored twice to hit the 20-goal mark in Sunday's win over San Jose.

Panarin reached 30 goals in each of his previous two seasons with Chicago, but his goal scoring has taken a hit in Columbus with the absence of former linemate Patrick Kane, as he's averaging .30 goals per game this season compared to .38 goals per game over two seasons with the Blackhawks. Panarin has still put up an impressive 55 points in 66 games and is shooting the puck more than he ever has before. The Russian winger is an automatic roll on a Blue Jackets squad battling for playoff position.