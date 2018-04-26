Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Receiving treatment for knee sprain

Panarin suffered a knee sprain in Game 5 and he will remain in Columbus for a couple of weeks for additional treatment before returning home to Russia, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports. He's not expected to need surgery for the issue at this point.

Assuming Panarin can avoid surgery, it seems as though he should be good to go when training camp rolls around in the fall. The 26-year-old winger tallied a career-high 82 points -- 27 goals and 55 assists -- in his third NHL season and remains under contract through next season before potentially hitting the open market. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Blue Jackets made an attempt at extending him this offseason.