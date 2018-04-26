Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Receiving treatment for knee sprain
Panarin suffered a knee sprain in Game 5 and he will remain in Columbus for a couple of weeks for additional treatment before returning home to Russia, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports. He's not expected to need surgery for the issue at this point.
Assuming Panarin can avoid surgery, it seems as though he should be good to go when training camp rolls around in the fall. The 26-year-old winger tallied a career-high 82 points -- 27 goals and 55 assists -- in his third NHL season and remains under contract through next season before potentially hitting the open market. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Blue Jackets made an attempt at extending him this offseason.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Admits to knee injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two more points in Game 3 loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Tallies two assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Three points including OT winner in Game 1•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Resting Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Has fifth straight multi-point night Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...