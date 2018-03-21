Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Records hat trick in Tuesday's win

Panarin scored three goals and an assist while adding four shots, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

His first campaign in Columbus has been just as productive as his previous two in Chicago, and Panarin now has eight goals and 18 points in his last dozen games, boosting his totals on the season to 25 goals and 68 points in 74 contests. With the Jackets riding a nine-game winning streak and firmly in the mix for a playoff spot, don't expect the 26-year-old to slow down much, if at all, down the stretch.