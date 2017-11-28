Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Records helper in loss to Habs
Panarin collected an assist and a shot on net through 18:49 of ice time (3:38 with the man advantage) during Monday's 3-1 loss to Montreal.
The 25-year-old Russian has been solid this season with five goals, 11 assists and 66 shots through 24 games, but those numbers are well behind the pace of his 30-goal, 70-point showings in the first two tours of the league. Still, Panarin's 7.6 shooting percentage has positive regression ahead, and he remains locked into an offensive role. This could prove to be a buy-low spot.
