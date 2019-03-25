Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Registers assist

Panarin collected a helper in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

He added a plus-2 rating with two shots and two PIM in the contest. Panarin has been excellent once again with 77 points (25 goals, 52 assists) in 72 games this year, and he has a good chance of reaching 80 points for the second time as he tries to help guide the Blue Jackets into the playoffs.