Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Remains day-to-day

Panarin (neck) took the ice ahead of Monday's session, but his day-to-day status remains unchanged, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.

Panarin's injury only serves to further complicate his situation after general manager Jarmo Kekalainen alluded to the possibility of moving the winger before the start of the season. Tuesday's preseason contest with Chicago will be Panarin's next opportunity to get in a tune up.

