Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Scorching stretch continues
Panarin recorded two assists during Thursday's 5-1 win over Calgary.
The Russian winger has now collected eight tallies and 12 helpers through his past 13 games to improve to 26 goals and 47 assists for the campaign. Panarin has already fired a career-high 220 shots, and with four games remaining on the schedule, he also has a legitimate chance to match the 77 points he posted during his rookie season in 2013-14.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point effort in Tuesday's rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Records hat trick in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Adds two more helpers in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Picks up three points in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...