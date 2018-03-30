Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Scorching stretch continues

Panarin recorded two assists during Thursday's 5-1 win over Calgary.

The Russian winger has now collected eight tallies and 12 helpers through his past 13 games to improve to 26 goals and 47 assists for the campaign. Panarin has already fired a career-high 220 shots, and with four games remaining on the schedule, he also has a legitimate chance to match the 77 points he posted during his rookie season in 2013-14.