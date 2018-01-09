Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Scores winning goal in overtime

Panarin had the game winner Monday in a 3-2 overtime victory over Toronto.

Panarin's pace has cooled as of late, as he's only scored two points in his past five games. That said, he's shown much more ability over the course of the season than he has in the past two weeks, so he's still worth starting regularly in most situations.

