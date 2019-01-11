Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Seals victory in overtime

Panarin scored two goals -- both on the power play -- and added three shots and two blocked shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Predators.

Panarin has been on fire of late with six goals and 13 points -- along with a plus-6 rating and 19 shots-- in his last nine games. The 27-year-old is on track for a career season just in time to cash in on unrestricted free agency so keep him in your lineups.