Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Second-straight three-point game
Panarin scored two goals, including the game winner in overtime, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Sabres.
The winner was a sweet one-timer from the left circle. Panarin has back-to-back three-point games and 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in just 10 games this season. He's a fantasy machine, especially at even strength. But we'd like more power-play production from Panarin -- he has just three points there.
