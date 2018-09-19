Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Sees 'full battery' of skating drills
Panarin (neck) performed a "full battery of skating drills" Wednesday, but he's five days behind the other players in training camp, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
We're guessing it's OK for Panarin to work at his own pace given his status as an elite scoring winger fresh off a career-high 82 points (27 goals, 55 assists) through 81 games. However, player and team are at an impasse when it comes to contract negotiations, and there's a real possibility that the Russian superstar will end up finding a new team through free agency next summer.
