Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Sets club record with three-point effort
Panarin scored a goal and two assists, all on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
He also chipped in four shots, a hit, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. Panarin now holds the Jackets' single-season scoring record with 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 80 games, breaking Rick Nash's mark of 79 points set in 2008-09 -- and the Bread Man has two more games left on the schedule to pad his numbers even further.
