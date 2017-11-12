Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Slick puck work in shootout win
Panarin scored Columbus' lone goal in regulation and also provided a shootout marker in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
It must be disappointing for Panarin's fantasy owners that he's only provided three goals in 18 games, but he does have 10 helpers to lead the team. We figure that the 2016 Calder Trophy winner -- formerly with the Blackhawks -- is still getting used to life without Patrick Kane as his linemate, hence a high degree of inconsistency, but he's still in position to be successful as a top-line winger with a role on the top man-advantage unit for a team that's currently ranked ninth in total goals.
